UK resident Visa cancellation sought vs alleged trafficker

In a letter to British Ambassador to the Philippines Sarah Anne Pascale Hulton, victims’ counsel Atty. Rex Lampa said En Nouri’s alleged crimes are punishable by life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua under Philippine law.

Lampa urged the British Embassy to help facilitate En Nouri’s deportation or extradition to the Philippines, citing the need for swift justice for the victims.

“We humbly appear to your sense of justice and compassion… My clients continue to suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety, and trauma,” the letter read.

It added that En Nouri’s continued evasion of arrest “poses a serious threat to others who may fall victim to similar acts,” warning that more individuals could be harmed if he remains at large.

Lampa also called for the cancellation of En Nouri’s UK resident visa, describing him as an “undesirable alien,” and warned that his presence in London could expose others to risk.

Separately, he wrote to Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Davide Giglio seeking assistance in locating En Nouri and securing his arrest, saying it is also in Italy’s interest to apprehend him as an alleged “heinous criminal.”

Court records show that on March 4, the Bacoor City Regional Trial Court issued a warrant of arrest against En Nouri and several co-accused for non-bailable qualified human trafficking under Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Act No. 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act).

A second warrant was issued on April 10 for serious illegal detention and large-scale illegal recruitment in cases filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On April 16, the DOJ recommended the filing of additional non-bailable cases for large-scale illegal recruitment and estafa against En Nouri and another foreign national identified as Mohammed En Nouri.

Victims have also sought assistance from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to secure an International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Red Notice against En Nouri.