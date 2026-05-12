DHL boosts Manila logistics capacity

DHL said the upgraded facility can now process up to 2,400 import parcels and 2,000 export parcels per hour, allowing the company to manage larger shipment volumes, especially during peak delivery periods.

The Manila Gateway handles more than 90 percent of DHL Express Philippines’ total shipment volume and serves key industries including manufacturing, automotive, engineering, and energy.

“The Philippines is one of the 20 markets which we are focusing on as they present high potential for growth,” said Nigel Lockett, managing director of DHL Express Philippines.

“The new Manila Gateway shows our commitment to the market. With speed and enhanced infrastructure, we are well placed to help connect Philippine businesses to the rest of the world,” Lockett added.

The expansion comes as logistics companies continue upgrading regional infrastructure to keep pace with growing online commerce and increasing demand for faster international deliveries.

DHL also integrated sustainability features into the new facility, including LED lighting systems and energy-efficient cargo handling equipment, in line with the company’s environmental targets.

The company cited findings from the DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026, which ranked the Philippines 59th out of 180 economies in overall global connectedness and 27th in terms of international trade relationships.

Despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the report noted that the Philippines continues to maintain strong trade linkages with major markets such as the United States, China, Japan, and other Asia-Pacific economies.

DHL said the expanded gateway is expected to strengthen support for export-oriented industries, improve cross-border logistics efficiency, and help Philippine businesses become more competitive in global markets.