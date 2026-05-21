DA runs after ‘ghost’ FMRs

Among those named in one complaint are DPWH Davao Occidental District Engineer Rodrigo C. Larete; Project Engineer and OIC-Chief of Construction Section Joel M. Lumogdang; OIC-Assistant District Engineer Michael P. Awa; Quality Assurance Officer Jafel C. Faunillan; Acting Finance Chief Czar Ryan S. Ubungen; and private contractor Leonila P. Urgel of RDF Construction and Supply.

The case involves a P11.94-million FMR project in Barangay Caburan, Jose Abad Santos, which the DA alleged was fully paid despite not being implemented.

According to the complaint, the respondents allegedly falsified Statements of Work Accomplished (SWA), Certificates of Payment, and Disbursement Vouchers to make the project appear completed and facilitate the release of public funds.

Another complaint was filed against the same DPWH officials and Masulot Construction, represented by Maligamama L. Medtamak, over the Barangay Caburan Small FMR project worth P11.92 million under the DA’s FMR Development Program.

The DA alleged that the project was falsely certified as complete despite field validation by the agency’s Internal Audit Service showing that it had not been implemented.

Additional complaints involve DPWH officials Larete, Lumogdang, Villaver, Awa, Faunillan, and Ubungen, along with contractors Florentino D. Pesigan Jr. of YPR General Contractor, Abdulaziz U. Kadil of Al Handasa Construction, Marivic B. Juanites of Janmarie Construction, Diana S. Borbon of DISEM Construction and Supply, Allen P. Borbon of Adan Builders Co., and Marvin Lata Cumbe and Honorio Cumbe of HVC Sagittarius Commercial and Construction.

The complaints also cover FMR projects in Barangays Culaman, Datu Danwata, Demoloc, Tical, and Manuel Peralta, worth P10.02 million to P14.92 million each.

The DA said the respondents used falsified project documents to make the roads appear completed and release payments for projects that were never built.

They face criminal complaints for malversation and falsification, as well as for graft, grave misconduct, and serious dishonesty.

Tiu Laurel said the agency’s Internal Audit Service, together with the Inspectorate and Enforcement, will continue to investigate possible collusion involving DA regional personnel, DPWH officials, and contractors linked to the alleged “ghost” FMR projects.