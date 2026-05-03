DA Mimaropa opens P40M onion storage facility

Funded under the High Value Crops Development Program, the storage facility can accommodate up to 20,000 bags or around 540 metric tons of onions. The DA said the added capacity is expected to help farmers avoid spoilage during peak harvest periods and give them flexibility to hold stocks until market prices improve.

DA Assistant Secretary for Logistics Daniel Alfonso Atayde led the turnover ceremony, joined by Regional Technical Director for Operations Emerson Yago. The facility was received by BUDECO manager Danny Festin and chairperson Dioner Escarez.

Beyond storage, the project is positioned as part of a broader effort to strengthen agricultural logistics in the region, particularly for high-value crops that are highly sensitive to timing and price fluctuations.

The DA said improving post-harvest systems remains a key intervention to stabilize farm incomes while supporting food security, especially in areas heavily dependent on vegetable production.

With the new facility in place, farmers in Bulalacao are expected to gain better control over the timing of their sales, reducing pressure to sell immediately after harvest when prices are typically lower.





