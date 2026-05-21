Could solar energy power the future of filmmaking?

“Technically yes, the way a movie is being shot has the same power sources—generators and generators can eventually be replaced by batteries powered by solar energy,” Castro explained.

The statement reflects a growing conversation on how industries with high power consumption, such as filmmaking and live events, can reduce dependence on traditional fuel-powered generators while embracing cleaner technologies.

Castro shared the insight during the unveiling of Integra R.E.’s new corporate identity at the “Integra R.E. – Unveiling the Future of Trusted Energy” event held at the SM Convention Center in Pasay City. The launch coincided with Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2026, where the company showcased renewable energy solutions designed to support businesses transitioning to more reliable and sustainable power systems.

Beyond households and commercial buildings, Castro believes renewable energy solutions can eventually support industries that require mobile and uninterrupted electricity, including film productions, concerts, and large-scale outdoor events.

“For the Philippines, renewable energy is not only about sustainability. It is about reliability, competitiveness, and energy security,” Castro said.

Integra R.E. continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio by providing solar modules, energy storage systems, inverters, mounting structures, and other technologies aimed at helping businesses reduce electricity costs and improve operational stability.

The company also emphasized the importance of rooftop solar and battery storage systems as the country faces increasing power demand and recurring grid concerns. According to Castro, every establishment capable of generating its own energy contributes to strengthening the country’s overall power ecosystem.

“Every rooftop that can generate power, every battery that can support critical loads, and every business that can reduce its dependence on the grid contributes to a stronger energy system,” he shared.

As conversations surrounding sustainability continue to grow across different sectors, the possibility of cleaner, solar-assisted film productions signals how renewable energy could eventually become part of the future of entertainment and creative industries in the Philippines.