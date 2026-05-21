Bregente rises to NCAA glory

Bregente’s round was powered by five birdies, enough to edge guest team University of Asia and the Pacific’s Zach Villaroman by a single stroke, with College of Saint Benilde’s Sean Granada settling for third, two shots adrift.

“This is the first NCAA golf tournament, so I promised myself to give my best. My name will be in the record books as the first to win it,” said Bregente, who counts Philippine golf icon Frankie Miñoza as his inspiration.

Already a two-time National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) championship division winner this year and a national team mainstay who placed fifth in the last Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, Bregente’s victory underscores his steady rise from provincial prodigy to collegiate champion.