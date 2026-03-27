BOC blocks P47.4M misdeclared food shipments in Subic

The Bureau of Customs blocked P47.436 million worth of misdeclared frozen and processed food products at the Port of Subic on 27 March as it intensified efforts to curb agricultural smuggling.
Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said the agency is strengthening intelligence-driven enforcement to dismantle smuggling networks that threaten border security and public safety.
The operation stemmed from information received by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service on shipments containing misdeclared agricultural goods, prompting the issuance of alert orders and pre-lodgement control orders.
Authorities conducted a 100 percent physical inspection of the cargo, uncovering 3,192 cartons of assorted food products—including frozen beef, pork, chicken, duck, pastries and seafood—despite being declared as “assorted shabu-shabu balls.”
District Collector Noel Estanislao said enforcement efforts will be intensified to prevent agricultural smuggling and other illicit trade activities.
The shipments were found in violation of provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, and the Food Safety Act of 2013.