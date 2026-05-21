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Attack fears prompt border security measures

MILITARY trucks drive along a road during nuclear forces exercises at an unidentified location in Belarus, in this still image taken from handout footage released on 21 May 2026.
MILITARY trucks drive along a road during nuclear forces exercises at an unidentified location in Belarus, in this still image taken from handout footage released on 21 May 2026. Handout/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/REUTERS
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KYIV (AFP) — Ukraine is ramping up security measures in its regions bordering Belarus, Kyiv said on Thursday, after weeks of warning of a possible fresh attack from Russia’s chief regional ally.

Kyiv has sounded the alarm that Russia may use Belarus — a springboard for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine — to stage a new offensive from the north, including towards the capital.

MILITARY trucks drive along a road during nuclear forces exercises at an unidentified location in Belarus, in this still image taken from handout footage released on 21 May 2026.
Russian barrage on Kyiv kills one

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said its units and the army were “carrying out a comprehensive set of enhanced security measures in the northern regions of our country.”

The measures — including stepped up checks and controls of individuals and properties — “will serve as an effective deterrent to any aggressive actions or operations by the enemy and its ally,” the SBU said in a statement.

MILITARY trucks drive along a road during nuclear forces exercises at an unidentified location in Belarus, in this still image taken from handout footage released on 21 May 2026.
Russian barrage on Kyiv kills one

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed Ukraine’s allegations it wanted to drag Belarus further into the war as “an attempt at further incitement.”

Russia and Belarus are staging joint nuclear drills this week, involving thousands of troops, planes and strategic missile forces.

Ukraine Belarus border security
Russia Belarus nuclear drills Ukraine
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