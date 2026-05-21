Asistio claims Ombudsman complaints merely ‘politicking’

“Naniniwala po ako na ang mga isyung binabato laban sa akin ay pawang pamumulitika lamang, lalo na’t may mga impormasyon na posibleng tumakbo muli si Mr. Rey Malonzo sa susunod na halalan,” the solon said through a Facebook post.

(I believe that the issues raised against me are for political purposes, particularly with information that Mr. Rey Malonzo is thinking about running in the upcoming elections)

“Gayunpaman, hinihintay lamang po ng aking tanggapan ang opisyal na kopya ng reklamo upang ito ay aming masagot nang maayos at naaayon sa batas,” he added.

(That being said, my office is just waiting to receive the official copy of the complaints so that we can answer the allegations properly and lawfully)

Malonzo had appeared at the Office of the Ombudsman this Thursday, 21 May, to submit his complaint-affidavit against the congressman, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Engr. Ruel Umali and six contractors linked to several projects which were said to have amounted to P79 million pesos.

Aside from a case of graft and malversation, the former mayor alleged that Asistio and his cohorts had falsified public documents to procure the projects.

To support his case, Malonzo cited in his complaint that he found that several projects within the area had “no visible existence on the ground, are misrepresented, or are grossly substandard.”

More than just ghost projects, one procurement was supposedly overpriced. It noted that there was a covered court rehabilitation in Barangay 187 which was said to have received P9.7 million in funding, a lot more than the P300,000 budget that it should have cost based on the complaint.

It did not mark the first time that the likeness of Asistio was dragged into the flood control mess, however, as he was also among the lawmakers Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya named during his appearance before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

The solon was even recorded during an interview on 25 November 2025 that he had personally met Discaya during an Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) awarding ceremony in November of 2024.

He clarified however that it was the only time that they had communicated.