Amanah and the Republic

In a balangay, the navigator matters. So do the rowers. So do those tasked to keep the vessel balanced when the waters become rough. Disorder inside the vessel rarely produces safe passage for anyone.

Leadership, therefore, is never ownership. It is stewardship. Measured not by applause or political survival, but by whether the republic emerges steadier, more truthful, more disciplined and more capable of enduring beyond the present season.

This is what we entrusted our leaders to carry. Not perfection, but responsibilities larger than themselves: to defend not merely an administration or faction, but the republic itself from corrosion, corruption, disinformation, and blind loyalty detached from truth.

But a covenant is never one-sided.

Citizens too carry obligations: to remain discerning, to resist surrendering judgment to tribe or anger, to criticize when necessary while understanding the weight of continuity in a nation of more than a hundred million souls.

There are times when the covenant is strained. Trust frays. Frustrations rise. The temptation to cut the voyage short grows louder. Yet nations are rarely repaired through rupture alone.

This does not mean silence. Accountability remains necessary. Stability without accountability eventually ceases to be stability at all. A good crew warns the captain when reefs appear ahead. But preserving the vessel is itself part of the covenant.

Perhaps this is why we must resist both blind obedience and reckless abandonment. One erodes accountability. The other risks disarray before renewal has a chance to take root.

However strained, still, the covenant has time. Time to stabilize institutions. Time to temper excesses. Time to strengthen what still works. Time to prepare the republic responsibly for the next steward who will inherit it.

And that is part of our duty too: to ensure stability, to defend the republic, and yes, even to deliver our leaders safely to shore.

Because amanah does not begin and end with those who govern. It extends to those who choose, support, criticize, correct and ultimately help carry the republic forward.

Power is temporary. Trust remains.

Long after the leaders have come and gone, the balangay must still reach shore.