Refocusing despite distractions

Trust began deteriorating sharply when allegations surrounding the flood control scandal surfaced. Questions were raised not only about individual officials, but about the integrity of both Houses of Congress and even agencies under the executive branch. Yet as time passed, the public perception increasingly shifted from outrage to resignation, as though accountability itself had quietly stalled.

Perhaps investigations are indeed proceeding behind closed doors. The Ombudsman may very well be performing its constitutional mandate carefully and methodically. Given the scale of the alleged flood control irregularities across the archipelago, due process inevitably takes time. But institutions are judged not only by what they do, but also by what the public sees them doing.

This is where confidence has weakened most visibly.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, long regarded as one of the country’s most powerful accountability mechanisms, appeared to many observers to lose momentum prematurely.

Hearings ceased without the exhaustive public scrutiny Filipinos had come to expect from high-profile investigations. Instead, a partial report was transmitted to the Ombudsman with only limited concurrence among senators, including one who signed with reservations.

The reasons may be legally valid and politically defensible. But public expectations were shaped by decades of highly visible and relentless Senate inquiries that projected independence, transparency, and institutional resolve. When that visibility suddenly fades, suspicion inevitably fills the vacuum.

What the public increasingly sees instead is politics reduced to factional warfare: one bloc seeking to politically extinguish another, while rival factions maneuver for survival, rehabilitation, or eventual return to dominance. Other political forces merely observe from the sidelines, waiting for openings that may return them to relevance.

Unfortunately, while political actors wage these battles, the economy quietly absorbs the cost.

The poor are becoming poorer. Segments of the middle class are slipping into economic insecurity and the elderly and retirees are left “helplessly hoping.” The nouveau riche are being pushed back down into the middle tier, while entrenched wealth remains largely insulated. Economic pressure is cascading across society.

This is occurring while the Philippines continues to grapple with an ongoing energy emergency, slowing growth, inflationary pressures, underemployment, and a persistently weak peso. External disruptions from the Middle East instability to trade wars and geopolitical tensions have become recurring realities rather than temporary anomalies.

Yet much of the government appears consumed by the politics of survival and the calculations of 2028.

Ayuda programs are welcome and necessary, particularly for vulnerable sectors. But everyone understands they are insufficient as a standalone strategy. They also leave out critical sectors such as the middle class and MSMEs that form the backbone of domestic economic activity.

More concerning is the absence of visible medium and long-term economic direction. The public hears little about structural reforms, energy resilience, industrial policy, and contingency planning for recurring global disruptions. The “unsexy” but essential work of economic governance risks being overshadowed by political spectacle.

The immediate response should therefore focus on targeted relief combined with structural correction.

Ayuda distribution should be enhanced through technology-driven and transparent systems that minimize leakages and politicization. The temporary suspension or calibration of the VAT and excise taxes on fuel remain among the fastest available mechanisms to cushion inflationary shocks, representing one of the lowest-hanging fruits available to the government to immediately reduce transport and energy costs across the economy.

Power costs must also be confronted honestly. Consumers, particularly the middle class and the elderly, continue to shoulder burdens that should be more equitably distributed. System losses resulting from operational inefficiencies, lingering universal charges arising from past policy mistakes, and subsidy structures embedded in electricity pricing all contribute to public frustration. Each additional charge may appear small in isolation, but collectively they deepen economic strain.

The government may also need to consider a temporary across-the-board 10-percent austerity reduction in portions of the legislative and executive branch budgets, particularly in non-essential expenditures, with unutilized annual surpluses and savings redirected toward immediate emergency relief, energy stabilization measures, and targeted economic support.

Beyond short-term relief, government should aggressively pursue PPP projects that require limited fiscal exposure yet deliver broad economic impact.

One example would be the proposed US$5-billion investment in strategic energy infrastructure such as terminal storage facilities and refineries under build-operate-transfer, DBFOT, or joint venture frameworks. A well-structured multibillion-dollar PPP program could strengthen energy security, attract long-term capital, generate employment, and reduce vulnerability to external supply disruptions without excessively burdening public finances.

But institutional recovery is equally urgent.

What the country needs now is not further polarization, but institutional reform anchored on leadership capable of restoring public trust. Leadership associated less with hardline partisanship and more with competence, restraint, stability, and consensus-building.

This challenge extends directly to the future leadership of the Blue Ribbon Committee itself. Its chairman must project independence, fairness, and credibility beyond political loyalties.

The issue is no longer merely about conducting investigations. It is about restoring confidence that institutions remain capable of impartial oversight regardless of who holds power.

Fresh leadership may therefore be warranted.

Ultimately, the issue transcends personalities and factions. The survival of democratic institutions as respected pillars of governance depends on whether they can recover the qualities that once defined them: independence, intellectual rigor, restraint, transparency and genuine public service.

At a time when public trust is increasingly fragile, the country once again needs an institution worthy of public confidence.