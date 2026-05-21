38 Samar youth leaders complete Army-led leadership summit

During the three-day summit, participants attended lectures, workshops, team-building activities, and interactive discussions focusing on leadership development, values formation, youth empowerment, health and anti-illegal drug awareness, peacebuilding, environmental protection, disaster preparedness, social awareness, and nation-building.

The summit also included discussions on critical thinking, responsible use of social media, and vigilance against deceptive recruitment tactics, misinformation, and radicalization efforts allegedly employed by Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs), particularly targeting vulnerable sectors such as the youth.

The Philippine Army noted that the conduct of the summit was significant because the municipalities of Pinabacdao and Calbiga were previously heavily affected by insurgency and had long been considered strongholds of CTG influence in Samar.

Cris Balmes emphasized the importance of empowering young people to sustain peace and prevent the resurgence of insurgency in vulnerable communities.

“Youth are among the most influential sectors in society. By equipping them with leadership skills, proper values, and awareness of societal issues, we help protect them from deception and manipulation. This summit encourages them to become responsible leaders and active partners in preserving peace and development in their communities,” Balmes said.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division said the Youth Leadership Summit forms part of the government’s continuing efforts to address the root causes of insurgency through youth engagement and community development.

“The youth play a crucial role in shaping the future of our communities and our nation. Through activities like the Youth Leadership Summit, we aim to inspire young people to become advocates of peace, good governance, and community development instead of falling victim to violent ideologies,” the division said.

The Army added that the successful conduct of the summit reflected strong collaboration among the Philippine Army, the Philippine National Police, local government units, educators, community leaders, and peace partners in promoting peace and development across Samar.

The initiative also reinforces the government’s commitment to developing a new generation of leaders who will champion unity, resilience, and peace as Samar continues its transition toward an insurgency-free future.