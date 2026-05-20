Valdez accepts national duty

“I will never get tired of representing the country. Hopefully, we can help in our own little ways,” Valdez said during Rebisco’s thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday at One Ayala.

Valdez, a former national squad team captain and two-time Southeast Asian Games flagbearer, last played for Alas back in the 2023 edition of the biennial meet.

“Alyssa will always be Alyssa. Her love for volleyball has always been there, whether she is playing for her university, club team, or country. She is so happy that she now gets to play with young players who have long looked up to her,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tonyboy Liao in a separate interview Wednesday.

Although Alas, handled by interim head coach Shaq delos Santos following Thai tactician Tai Bundit’s ankle injury, which he sustained in a road mishap, has yet to announce its official lineup, the team has tapped a good mix of veterans and young stars in the pool.