SPD buy-bust leads to HVI targets’ arrest

Police arrested three newly identified high-value drug suspects and seized an estimated P1.36 million worth of suspected shabu during an undercover sting Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Operatives from the Southern Police District’s drug enforcement unit launched the buy-bust operation at about 7:10 p.m. inside a commercial establishment in Barangay Lower Bicutan.
The suspects, identified by police as alias Nash, alias Parouk and alias Dustin, were taken into custody after an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully completed a narcotics transaction with them.
The sweep was conducted in coordination with the regional intelligence division and Taguig City Police Sub-Station 12.