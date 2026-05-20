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SPD buy-bust leads to HVI targets’ arrest

SPD buy-bust leads to HVI targets’ arrest
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Police arrested three newly identified high-value drug suspects and seized an estimated P1.36 million worth of suspected shabu during an undercover sting Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Operatives from the Southern Police District’s drug enforcement unit launched the buy-bust operation at about 7:10 p.m. inside a commercial establishment in Barangay Lower Bicutan.

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The suspects, identified by police as alias Nash, alias Parouk and alias Dustin, were taken into custody after an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully completed a narcotics transaction with them.

The sweep was conducted in coordination with the regional intelligence division and Taguig City Police Sub-Station 12.

Buy-bust operation Philippines
Taguig drug bust
high-value drug suspects arrest
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