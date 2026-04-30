SM Prime targets high-growth market with new Nuvali mall

“SM Nuvali marks the first of five flagship malls we plan to open annually from 2026 to 2030,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said on Thursday.

“This reflects our confidence in high-growth regional markets and our commitment to building integrated destinations that support long-term value creation.”

Once operational, SM Nuvali is expected to serve as a key commercial hub within the estate, with over 82,000 square meters of gross leasable area for retail, dining, and experiential offerings.

Sustainability features—including solar panels, water recycling systems, and energy-efficient lighting—are built into its long-term operations, alongside 24 electric vehicle charging stations, a Trash-to-Cash recycling program, and an e-waste collection facility.

The mall will also be integrated into a broader mixed-use network.

A bridgeway will connect it to the upcoming Park Inn by Radisson and SMX Trade Hall, both under development by SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, while the NV Towers office project is also underway.