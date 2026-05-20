Simone Ashley pulled up to Cannes looking expensive for just P1.6K

The look, crafted by makeup artist Harold James, relied on two products from L'Oréal Paris, the Blurring Lip Contour Lip Liner in “Worth It Intense” and the Color Riche Satin Lipstick in “L’Ambere.” Together, they created that now-inescapable “blurred lip” effect currently colonizing red carpets.

And yes, the blurred lip remains everywhere. On actresses. On models. On TikTok tutorials filmed under suspiciously flattering bathroom lighting. It is makeup’s current obsession with imperfection engineered to look expensive. The beauty equivalent of spending two hours making your bed hair appear accidental.

James reportedly softened the cupid’s bow and diffused the edges for that intentionally smudged finish. The effect flaired between French cinema heroine and woman who definitely owns at least one very good trench coat.

Other celebrities have already boarded the blurred-lip train. Zoë Kravitz wears it. Emma Stone wears it. Half of Hollywood now appears to leave lipstick intentionally unfinished, as though they’ve just stepped out of an emotionally complicated arthouse film.

What makes Ashley’s version particularly compelling is its accessibility. No rare Parisian pigments harvested under a lunar eclipse. No couture-only beauty formula available exclusively to celebrities and minor European royalty. Just two products and technique.