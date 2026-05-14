Skin comes first, confidence follows

Beauty is evolving — and skin is finally taking centerstage.
Pretty Skin & Lamelin Philippines officially ushered in a new era of beauty with the launch of the Flo Vergara Makeup Line through its first-ever Skin2Confidence PRO Workshop — an exclusive experience created for professional makeup artists ready to level up their craft through skin-first artistry.
More than just a product launch, the event introduced a fresh industry approach: the Skin-Integrated Professional Makeup System — where skincare and makeup work hand in hand to create seamless, natural-looking results that actually last. The message was clear: great makeup starts with great skin.
Led by professional makeup artist Florence Vergara alongside dermatology experts, the immersive workshop gathered select beauty professionals for hands-on learning focused on the science behind flawless makeup. From skin barrier health and hydration to proper skin prep, attendees explored how healthy skin directly impacts makeup performance — helping solve common beauty struggles like cakey texture, patchiness, creasing and uneven finish.
“Makeup can only be as good as the skin underneath it,” shared Vergara during the launch.
“This is about understanding the skin first before applying any product. That’s where real confidence starts.”
Unlike traditional beauty launches, Skin2Confidence PRO blended dermatologist-led education, live demonstrations, and practical artistry into one elevated learning experience — reflecting the growing shift toward smarter, skin-conscious beauty.
Attendees were also welcomed into the Skin2Confidence PRO ELITE Circle, a growing community of professional artists committed to mastering modern beauty through education, innovation, and skin-informed techniques.
As today’s beauty consumers become more intentional — prioritizing healthy skin over heavy coverage — Pretty Skin & Lamelin continues to position itself at the forefront of the movement, merging Korean skin science, dermatological expertise, and next-generation makeup artistry.
With the expansion of the Skin2Confidence platform, the brand signals a bold new direction for beauty: skin first, makeup second, confidence always. PJ Pascual