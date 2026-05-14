Skin comes first, confidence follows

Beauty is evolving — and skin is finally taking centerstage.

Pretty Skin & Lamelin Philippines officially ushered in a new era of beauty with the launch of the Flo Vergara Makeup Line through its first-ever Skin2Confidence PRO Workshop — an exclusive experience created for professional makeup artists ready to level up their craft through skin-first artistry.

More than just a product launch, the event introduced a fresh industry approach: the Skin-Integrated Professional Makeup System — where skincare and makeup work hand in hand to create seamless, natural-looking results that actually last. The message was clear: great makeup starts with great skin.