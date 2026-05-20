Regional high-value drug target nabbed in Pangasinan buy-bust

Authorities said Valencia was classified as a Regional Priority Target and tagged as a high-value individual in the government’s anti-drug campaign.

The operation was led by the Pangasinan Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with the Pangasinan Police Intelligence Unit, Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-1, PDEG SOU1, PIT Pang RIU 1, San Carlos City Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 1.

Police said the operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 45 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of ₱306,000. The illegal drugs were placed inside three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Also recovered during the operation were a ₱500 bill used as marked money, nine pieces of ₱1,000 boodle money, and a red L&M cigarette flip-top box allegedly used as a container for the illegal drugs.

Authorities said the inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted on-site in the presence of the suspect and mandatory witnesses, in accordance with the procedures required under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Dennis L. De Leon, officer-in-charge of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PANGPPO), said the Philippine National Police remains committed to intensifying operations against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality to help keep communities safe.

“The Philippine National Police will continue its relentless efforts to remove illegal drugs and criminal elements from our streets as part of our commitment to protect the public and maintain peace and order in our communities,” De Leon said.

The suspect remains under police custody and is set to face charges for violation of the country’s anti-illegal drugs law.