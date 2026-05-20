PSC, Manila align for RMSC

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the City of Manila have expressed strong support for the proposed redevelopment of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC), aligning on a shared vision to transform the historic site into a world-class hub for sports, heritage, and public engagement ahead of the Philippines’ hosting of the 2027 Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso recently met at Manila City Hall to discuss key components of the proposed redevelopment, including the establishment of the PSC Plaza, the construction of an elevated walkway along Adriatico Street, and the installation of a new Dr. Jose Rizal monument.