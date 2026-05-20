Marcos inspects Quezon City drainage project

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. inspected the G. Araneta Drainage Improvement Project on Wednesday, accompanied by Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, as the government continues flood control works in Metro Manila.
The project is intended to improve flood mitigation in the area through drainage upgrades, including the installation of a catch basin designed to trap debris and reduce clogging in waterways.
Marcos said the initiative is part of broader flood-control efforts beyond a single site.
“This is one of the areas that are critical, that’s why we’re here, but it is not the only area we are doing this kind of interventions to make sure we find a way to bring the water out,” assuring that the project will be done nationwide.
He said pipe-laying works for the drainage system are expected to be completed by next week.
Officials said excavation work will continue, with an additional meter of digging in the river scheduled once the wet season begins.