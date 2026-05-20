Marcos inspects Quezon City drainage project

Marcos said the initiative is part of broader flood-control efforts beyond a single site.

“This is one of the areas that are critical, that’s why we’re here, but it is not the only area we are doing this kind of interventions to make sure we find a way to bring the water out,” assuring that the project will be done nationwide.

He said pipe-laying works for the drainage system are expected to be completed by next week.

Officials said excavation work will continue, with an additional meter of digging in the river scheduled once the wet season begins.