PHLPost launches Guimaras mango delivery service in Metro Manila, Cebu

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched a special delivery service allowing customers in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu to order and receive world-famous Guimaras mangoes directly at their doorsteps during the Manggahan Festival 2026.
The annual festival in Guimaras runs from 15 to 24 May 2026 and celebrates the province’s renowned mango industry.
The initiative is a partnership among the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine Postal Corporation, and the Guimaras Mango Growers and Producers Development Cooperative to promote local agricultural products while supporting mango farmers and producers in the province.
“We are proud to help bring the pride of Guimaras to Filipino homes through efficient and dependable delivery services,” PHLPost said.
Customers may place orders through mangoestometro.com by filling out the online order form, entering delivery details, and paying through the QR Ph payment network before uploading proof of payment.
The delivery service currently covers Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.
A 5-kilogram box of premium Guimaras mangoes costs P1,600 for Metro Manila deliveries and P1,500 for Metro Cebu deliveries.
PHLPost said customers can expect deliveries within three to seven business days, depending on delivery schedules and operational conditions.
The postal agency added that the initiative forms part of its broader effort to expand beyond traditional mail and parcel services by supporting local enterprises and making premium Filipino products more accessible to consumers.