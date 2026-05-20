PHLPost launches Guimaras mango delivery service in Metro Manila, Cebu

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched a special delivery service allowing customers in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu to order and receive world-famous Guimaras mangoes directly at their doorsteps during the Manggahan Festival 2026.

The annual festival in Guimaras runs from 15 to 24 May 2026 and celebrates the province’s renowned mango industry.

The initiative is a partnership among the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine Postal Corporation, and the Guimaras Mango Growers and Producers Development Cooperative to promote local agricultural products while supporting mango farmers and producers in the province.