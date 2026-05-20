PhilHealth launches YAKAP, GAMOT programs in Zambales

According to PhilHealth Region 3, PhilHealth Acting Vice President Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque led the said launching along with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Noel C. Bueno, PhilHealth Iba Head Chona A. Visca, and other officials and employees of the LNL Archipelago Minerals Inc. and Ospital ng Sta. Cruz.

The said launching aims to broaden the YAKAP and GAMOT initiative to workers, families, self-paying members, indigents, seniors, and other members of the community in Sta. Cruz.

PhilHealth also hailed the Ospital ng Sta. Cruz and PHO Dr. Bueno as the first hospital and pharmacy accredited for YAKAP and GAMOT that is within the jurisdiction of PhilHealth Iba.

Bueno said that the Ospital ng Sta. Cruz and the Provincial Government of Zambales, thru the leadership of Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., fully supports the PhilHealth initiatives that provide primary care, diagnostics and medicine to the Zambaleño people.

The program aims to alleviate the fear of members to spend, and prioritize going to the hospital for a checkup and use the benefits without paying, along with the additional P20,000-worth of GAMOT essentials for all members that they can avail at the said pharmacy.

According to PhilHealth the following benefits are given to members and their dependents: YAKAP that includes health screening, check-up, prescription, laboratory, and 21 essential medicines; GAMOT that includes P20,000-worth of medicine, including 54 essential medicines for all individuals every year.

Beneficiaries can choose the YAKAP clinic where they want to avail the said benefits using their eGov App in their mobile phones by clicking the PhilHealth and YAKAP clinic, PhilHealth Iba, or ask for assistance at the Ospital ng Sta. Cruz to be included in the YAKAP and GAMOT.