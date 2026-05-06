Marcos and divine guidance

In the Philippines, the sentiment that the presidency is a divine responsibility is a powerful cultural narrative that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) has actively integrated into his governance.

As of May 2026, this “divine guidance” theme is being channeled through his “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign, which frames his “Noble Ambition” as a spiritual and moral duty to the poor.

1. Spiritual Alignment in Governance

a) Servant Leadership: The administration has increasingly used the language of “servant leadership” to describe its initiatives. During major religious events like the Traslacion 2026, the President urged the faithful to let their devotion guide their lives, reflecting a shared commitment to support one another and ensure fair access to opportunities.

b) Holy Week Messaging: In his 2026 Holy Week message, the President called on the nation to be “guided by faith” and “inspired by selfless service,” explicitly linking national progress to spiritual resolve.

2. Tangible Welfare as “Answered Prayer.”

The administration seeks to validate the murmuring of the poor that national promises are felt personally as fulfilled by citizens, most especially in times of distress.

Whether President Marcos Jr. can become a “Super Nation Builder” who eclipses his rivals, including Sara Duterte, is a central theme of his Bagong Pilipinas campaign.

As of May 2026, he is attempting this by shifting the focus from political conflicts to a “massive infrastructure and social welfare agenda.”

The Strategy of

“Nation Builder” Status

1. Infrastructure Overhaul (Build Better More): His administration has approved 198 flagship projects costing P8.8 trillion. By 2024-2025, 25 major projects were completed, including key expressways and health systems. He has ordered a two-week monitoring cycle to ensure these aren’t “sugarcoated.”

2. Massive Social Subsidies: The 2026 national budget allocates P2.314 trillion to social services, the highest in history. Key programs like the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) have been more than doubled to provide rice, health, and education grants to 4.4-million households.

3. Economic Goals: His target is a single-digit poverty rate by 2028. By focusing on “human capital” (education and health), he aims to create a more resilient workforce compared to his rivals’ platforms.

Competitive Posturing vs

Sara Duterte

Performance Ratings: In early 2026, PBBM saw a rebound in trust and performance (rising to 55 percent) while Vice President Sara Duterte’s rating experienced a slight decline.

To effectively embed President Marcos Jr.’s “noble ambition” into the collective Filipino psyche, his administration is shifting from traditional political management toward a strategy of tangible transformation and participatory governance.

This involves the vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) from a slogan to a “lived experience” through several psychological and strategic pillars.

1. Making Progress “Tangible”

a) Performance-Based Trust: By being an “action man” through frequent inspections and direct project monitoring, the President aims to replace government distrust with a sense of momentum.

b) Direct Benefits: Substantial allocations in the 2026 national budget for social services (P2.314 trillion) and programs designed to reach isolated areas, reinforcing the idea that “no Filipino is left behind.”

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com