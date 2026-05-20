Pasig court allows NBI to examine devices seized from Franco Mabanta

“So the people he (Mabanta) talked to, whoever the personalities he talked to, we will have access to that, we will know,” Matibag said.

“So also the rumors that this and that person talked to, we will have definite answers on that. That’s where we will see communications, call logs, videos, and pictures on the phone of Franco Mabanta and his associates,” he added.

Matibag said the cyber warrant removed legal obstacles that previously delayed the NBI from conducting a forensic review of the seized devices.

The NBI chief also said the bureau could not yet confirm whether lawmakers would be implicated in the review, noting that the examination would reveal “who they were communicating with — senators, congressmen, mayors, governors, public figures, anyone.”

He earlier explained that the cyber warrant was sought to determine whether Mabanta may have targeted, or could still be targeting, other possible victims in the alleged extortion scheme.

The warrant stemmed from an extortion complaint filed by Romualdez, who alleged that Mabanta — founder of Peanut Gallery Media Network — and his associates demanded P300 million in exchange for withholding a video they claimed linked the Leyte lawmaker to alleged corruption involving flood control projects.

Authorities have filed charges for robbery/extortion under the Revised Penal Code, along with cybercrime-related violations, in connection with the case.

The five suspects were later released on bail following inquest proceedings.

Mabanta’s camp has denied the allegations and described the arrest as a “set-up,” while his lawyers said they would protect their clients’ rights during the review of the digital evidence.