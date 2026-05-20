Pasig court allows NBI to examine devices seized from Franco Mabanta

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) has authorized the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to examine mobile phones and electronic devices seized from social media personality Franco Mabanta and four other suspects in connection with an alleged P300-million extortion attempt, the bureau said.
In a warrant to examine computer data, the Pasig RTC granted the NBI authority to extract digital evidence — including text messages, call logs, photos, and videos — from gadgets confiscated during an entrapment operation.
NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag said the warrant authorizes agents to access and review the contents of the devices to determine whether electronic communications could support criminal charges linked to allegations made by former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.
“So the people he (Mabanta) talked to, whoever the personalities he talked to, we will have access to that, we will know,” Matibag said.
“So also the rumors that this and that person talked to, we will have definite answers on that. That’s where we will see communications, call logs, videos, and pictures on the phone of Franco Mabanta and his associates,” he added.
Matibag said the cyber warrant removed legal obstacles that previously delayed the NBI from conducting a forensic review of the seized devices.
The NBI chief also said the bureau could not yet confirm whether lawmakers would be implicated in the review, noting that the examination would reveal “who they were communicating with — senators, congressmen, mayors, governors, public figures, anyone.”
He earlier explained that the cyber warrant was sought to determine whether Mabanta may have targeted, or could still be targeting, other possible victims in the alleged extortion scheme.
The warrant stemmed from an extortion complaint filed by Romualdez, who alleged that Mabanta — founder of Peanut Gallery Media Network — and his associates demanded P300 million in exchange for withholding a video they claimed linked the Leyte lawmaker to alleged corruption involving flood control projects.
Authorities have filed charges for robbery/extortion under the Revised Penal Code, along with cybercrime-related violations, in connection with the case.
The five suspects were later released on bail following inquest proceedings.
Mabanta’s camp has denied the allegations and described the arrest as a “set-up,” while his lawyers said they would protect their clients’ rights during the review of the digital evidence.