Pampanga cops arrest top wanted man in Porac, seize assault weapons

Instead of a routine arrest, police recovered multiple firearms and ammunition from the suspect, which they said posed a serious threat to public safety.

The suspect was arrested under Criminal Case No. G-26-20409 for murder, issued by the Regional Trial Court, Third Judicial Region in Guagua, Pampanga, presided over by Judge Maria Concepcion Araniego-Yumang.

Recovered from the suspect were one LLAMA MAX-I .45 caliber pistol with magazine and six rounds of ammunition; one Elisco 5.56mm M16 rifle with four magazines and 35 rounds; one shotgun with a defaced serial number and eight shells; and 47 rounds of M14 ammunition. Authorities said the discovery led to additional charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Presidential Decree 1829 or Obstruction of Justice.

The joint operation involved personnel from the Pampanga Police Intelligence Unit, Porac and Guagua Municipal Police Stations, the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit.

Authorities also said a 70-year-old resident of Pulong Masle, Guagua, is facing possible liability for obstruction of justice.

PCOL Marcelo commended the operating units, saying, “Walang makakatakas at walang ligtas sa sinumang lumalabag sa batas dito sa Pampanga.”

The suspect is now in custody of the Porac Municipal Police Station while evidence is being documented for filing of charges.