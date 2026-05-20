P2.2M illegal cigarettes seized in Tarlac

Some P2.2-milion worth of illegal cigarettes were seized during a police operation held along MacArthur Highway at Barangay Sepung Calzada in Tarlac City on 18 May 2026.
According to the PNP, the police found counterfeit tobacco products after responding to a vehicular incident at the said area.
While inspecting the incident, responding personnel discovered 45 boxes of cigarettes allegedly lacking the required BIR tax stamps, with an estimated value of P2.2 million.
The items were voluntarily surrendered to authorities and brought to Tarlac City Police Station for documentation and proper handling.
PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for their prompt and lawful actions, emphasizing the importance of sustained coordination among law enforcement agencies in protecting the country’s economy and ensuring fair business practices.