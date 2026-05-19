PNP seizes over P2.2M worth of illegal cigarettes

During the inspection after the accident, responding personnel found 45 boxes of cigarettes lacking the required BIR tax stamps, which were voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

Nartatez commended the operating units for their prompt and lawful actions, emphasizing the importance of sustained coordination among law enforcement agencies in protecting the country’s economy and ensuring just business practices.

“We will continue to intensify our campaign against smuggling and other illegal activities that affect the livelihood of our citizens and government revenue collection,” Nartatez said in Filipino.