OVP receives Senate summons

No details were provided on the contents of the summons or the next legal steps to be taken by Duterte’s camp.

The summons was issued after the Senate formally convened as an impeachment court on 18 May and ordered Duterte to respond to the Articles of Impeachment transmitted by the House of Representatives.

Under Senate impeachment rules, the respondent must file an answer within the period set by the court upon receipt of the summons, in this case 10 working days.

Duterte’s legal team earlier said it would comply with the impeachment court’s directives and participate in the trial proceedings.

The Senate’s convening as an impeachment court marks the formal start of the trial that would determine whether or not Duterte would remain in office. A conviction would require a two-thirds vote or 16 out of the 24 senator-judges.