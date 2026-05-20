OVP receives impeachment court summons for Sara Duterte

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) Wednesday confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte has received the summons issued by the impeachment court in connection with the impeachment proceedings against her.
“The Office of the Vice President confirms receipt of the Summons issued by the Impeachment Court at approximately 10:40 AM today, 20 May 2026,” the statement read.
No additional details were provided regarding the contents of the summons or the next legal steps to be taken by Duterte’s camp.
The summons was issued after the Senate formally convened as an impeachment court on 18 May and ordered Vice President Duterte to respond to the Articles of Impeachment transmitted by the House of Representatives.
Under Senate impeachment rules, the respondent is required to file an answer within the period set by the court after receiving the summons.
Duterte’s legal team said in a previous statement that it would comply with the impeachment court’s directives and participate in the proceedings.
The Senate’s convening as an impeachment court marks the formal start of trial proceedings that could determine whether Duterte remains in office.
A conviction would require the votes of two-thirds of senator-judges. ###