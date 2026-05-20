OVP receives impeachment court summons for Sara Duterte





No additional details were provided regarding the contents of the summons or the next legal steps to be taken by Duterte’s camp.



The summons was issued after the Senate formally convened as an impeachment court on 18 May and ordered Vice President Duterte to respond to the Articles of Impeachment transmitted by the House of Representatives.



Under Senate impeachment rules, the respondent is required to file an answer within the period set by the court after receiving the summons.



Duterte’s legal team said in a previous statement that it would comply with the impeachment court’s directives and participate in the proceedings.



The Senate’s convening as an impeachment court marks the formal start of trial proceedings that could determine whether Duterte remains in office.



A conviction would require the votes of two-thirds of senator-judges. ###



