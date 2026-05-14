VP Sara defers impeachment battle to legal team

The House of Representatives formally transmitted the articles of impeachment against Duterte to the Senate earlier Wednesday, officially initiating the next phase of the constitutional process.

The complaint against Duterte stems from allegations raised by lawmakers and complainants tied to questions over confidential funds, governance issues, and other accusations that her camp has repeatedly denied.

The Vice President has consistently described the impeachment effort as politically motivated.

The Senate is expected to tackle procedural matters related to the impeachment once Congress resumes relevant proceedings. Under the Constitution, senators will serve as judges in an impeachment trial.