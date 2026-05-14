SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

VP Sara defers impeachment battle to legal team

VP Sara Duterte on her continuous absence on major proceedings in impeachment case agaiinst her.
VP Sara Duterte on her continuous absence on major proceedings in impeachment case agaiinst her.
Published on

Vice President Sara Duterte declined to directly address the impeachment complaint transmitted to the Senate, saying her legal team would handle the proceedings.

“We have a defense team, impeachment defense team who takes care of the issues and concerns regarding the impeachment. So I leave it up to the lawyers to do their work,” Duterte said.

VP Sara Duterte on her continuous absence on major proceedings in impeachment case agaiinst her.
House formally transmits Articles of Impeachment vs Sara Duterte to Senate

The House of Representatives formally transmitted the articles of impeachment against Duterte to the Senate earlier Wednesday, officially initiating the next phase of the constitutional process.

The complaint against Duterte stems from allegations raised by lawmakers and complainants tied to questions over confidential funds, governance issues, and other accusations that her camp has repeatedly denied.

The Vice President has consistently described the impeachment effort as politically motivated.

The Senate is expected to tackle procedural matters related to the impeachment once Congress resumes relevant proceedings. Under the Constitution, senators will serve as judges in an impeachment trial.

Atty. Michael Poa
Sara Duterte 2026 impeachment
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph