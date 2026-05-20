New directive opens civil service pathway for K-12 graduates

Angara said the initiative aims to provide students with clearer career pathways after basic education, particularly those interested in entering public service.

“We want the youth to feel that there is a clear next step after school,” Angara said in a statement. “For those who want to enter public service, we will help them prepare, apply and see that there is a place for them in government if they wish to serve.”

The order follows a Civil Service Commission resolution that formally recognized K-12 completers as eligible for first-level government positions, subject to existing qualification standards and legal requirements.

The policy is expected to expand employment opportunities for high school graduates in entry-level and administrative government posts.

Under DepEd Memorandum No. 32, the department encouraged learners aged 18 and older who have completed junior or senior high school to take the examinations for both professional and subprofessional levels.

The civil service examination is scheduled for 9 August. The application period opened 14 May and runs through 10 June.