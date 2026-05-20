K -12 graduates encouraged to pursue public service via 2026 CSE





“Gusto nating maramdaman ng mga kabataan na may malinaw na susunod na hakbang pagkatapos ng paaralan,” Angara said.



“Para sa mga gustong pumasok sa serbisyo publiko, tutulungan natin silang makapaghanda, makapag-apply, at makita na may lugar sila sa pamahalaan kung nais nilang maglingkod,” he added.



The directive came after the Civil Service Commission formally recognized K to 12 completers as eligible for first-level government positions under a CSC Resolution.



Under the resolution, senior high school graduates and completers of relevant technical-vocational programs may qualify for first-level government posts, subject to existing qualification standards and legal requirements.



The policy is expected to widen opportunities for graduates seeking employment in government agencies, particularly in entry-level and administrative positions.



Through DepEd Memorandum No. 32, s. 2026, the department encouraged learners aged 18 and above who have completed junior or senior high school to take the CSE-PPT for both Professional and Subprofessional levels.



The examination is scheduled on 9 August, while the application period runs from 14 May to 10 June.



DepEd said regional offices, schools division offices, and schools have been instructed to disseminate information on examination requirements, provide review sessions and materials, integrate civil service exam preparation into career guidance activities, and coordinate with local CSC field offices regarding application procedures.



The department said the move forms part of broader reforms aimed at making basic education more responsive to employment, entrepreneurship, public service, and higher education opportunities for graduates.###