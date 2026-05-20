Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 returns to public eye after injury

Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 Gabrielle Henry made her first public appearance since being hospitalized six months ago, attending a charity gala in Atlanta, Georgia.
Henry was present at the Integrity Children’s Fund Dinner en Rouge Gala, which raised funds for the education of illiterate teenagers in Jamaica and refugee children in Atlanta.
Her appearance marks a recovery milestone after she was hospitalized in November 2025 following a fall during the Miss Universe preliminary competition. She sustained an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, and facial lacerations.
She was treated in intensive care in Thailand for several days before being transferred to a hospital in Jamaica. Her injuries forced her to withdraw from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant.