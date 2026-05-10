Inside Dingdong Dantes’ toughest role yet in ‘The Master Cutter’

Dingdong Dantes opened up about the demanding yet fulfilling experience of leading his latest series, The Master Cutter, describing it as both physically challenging and creatively energizing.
During a press conference, Dantes acknowledged the intensity of the role while emphasizing how rewarding the process has been.
“Yes, it’s challenging, but at the same time, it’s also rewarding,” he said.
He explained that portraying his character, Atoy, allowed him to fully immerse himself in a layered narrative and a wide ensemble of roles within the story. Dantes also highlighted the scale of the series' production and the richness of its storytelling, noting how it goes beyond just action sequences.
At its core, he said, The Master Cutter is rooted in human relationships and family dynamics.
“At the heart of the story, more than the spectacle and more than the action scenes that you will see, it’s all about a modern family story. It’s all about different types of relationships — father and son, father and daughter stories.”
Dantes added that working with a large ensemble cast made the experience even more meaningful.
“We’re such a huge cast, one of the biggest casts yet in my entire career. And of course, under the leadership of the director Dominic Zapata, we’re all very excited,” he added.
The Master Cutter follows Anthony “Atoy” Padua, a former elite Scout Ranger who trades combat missions for a quieter life as a tailor. Behind his shop’s calm exterior, he secretly works as a tracker and bounty-style operative, taking on dangerous assignments such as hunting fugitives and recovering stolen fighting cocks.
Haunted by the death of his girlfriend Elaine (played by Max Collins), Atoy tries to rebuild his life while reconnecting with his estranged father through the family tailoring business. However, a new case pulls him back into a dangerous world he thought he had left behind.
Also in the cast are Shuvee Etrata as Tonet, Sienna Stevens as Ibyang, Jo Berry as Ame, and Paolo Contis as Red. Supporting and veteran actors include Tonton Gutierrez, Joey Marquez, Polo Ravales, Ketchup Eusebio, Max Eigenmann and Rio Locsin.
The series also features Sparkle talents Charlie Fleming, Prince Carlos and Anthony Constantino.
The Master Cutter streamed on Netflix on 8 May and premiered on free TV on 11 May, airing Monday to Friday at 8:15 p.m. on GMA Network’s GMA Prime. It will also be available via Kapuso Stream, GMA Play, and internationally through GMA
Pinoy TV.