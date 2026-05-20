Madrid’s world-famous churros now in Manila

“Well, the Philippines is one of the greatest countries in the world,” Suresh said. “The cultural heritage is very similar to Spanish. Spain and the Philippines have huge and very close ties... they’re two countries where the palates are extremely the same,” he added a day before the store’s official opening on 29 April this year.

The 1894 standard: Importing the magic

While the Manila branch has traded the secretive alleyway for a sleek, minimalist vibe, the flavor remains strictly old-school. If you’re worried about “lost in translation” flavors, don’t be. The mission is to ensure that the Manila treat has the exact same glassy crunch and airy interior as the 19th-century original.

“As you probably tried it, you can see the churro in Manila and the churro in Madrid taste exactly the same,” Suresh said.

This isn’t just luck; it’s a logistical feat. To maintain the “1894 standard,” the brand insists on replicating the Madrid kitchen as closely as possible.

“We ensure it by making sure that the quality of ingredients that we have is exactly the same... The chocolate is imported, the flour is imported, the oil that we use — it all has to pass brand standards,” Suresh said.