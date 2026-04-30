Madrid’s legendary churros officially dip into Manila this 30 April!

Manila, it’s time to get churro-ly excited! The long wait is over, and the world’s most legendary "dipping" ritual has officially landed.
Starting today, 30 April, Madrid’s iconic Chocolatería San Ginés opens its very first Asian flagship at the Ground Floor of The Podium.
Since 1894, San Ginés has stood as the gold standard of Spanish café culture, and now Manila has direct access to their "world’s best" signature churros. This century-old masterpiece thrives on pure technique over trendy gimmicks: no fancy flavors or fuss, just a perfect, fresh, "glassy" exterior crunch that shatters with every bite to reveal a light, airy center.
And the real partner-in-crime is the Signature Hot Chocolate. It’s so rich, dark, and velvet-thick that it’s practically a legend in its own right. It’s famously thick—closer to a warm pudding than a drink—so it actually sticks to the churro instead of sliding off.
But wait, the flagship isn’t just about the sweets. To celebrate its Manila debut, San Ginés is serving up a full "Spanish-style cafeteria" experience. We’re talking a curated selection of authentic tapas and heartier paellas.
And keep your eyes peeled—this is just the beginning. With more locations and fresh flavors already in the works, it’s safe to say San Ginés is here to stay.
Head over to The Podium today and taste the history that has enchanted everyone from Hollywood stars to world leaders. After all, life is short—dip it like it’s hot.