Living la vida Loca Loka

Back in the ‘90s and for most people, tequila was synonymous with either the phrase “lick, shoot and suck” or one of the most iconic of all cocktails — the Margarita. Whether served frozen or over ice, it is a must for that perfect beach holiday.
In recent years, tequila has found its status elevated among drinkers, with premium blanco and reposado expressions gaining better appreciation sipped neat or over ice. Award-winning premium Mexican tequila brand Loca Loka has found its place as one of the best with its complex flavor notes.
Just landed in the Philippines, Loca Loka Tequila’s arrival is perfectly timed. As a spirit, tequila has been gaining momentum in the country’s vibrant cocktail culture, aligned with the brand’s culture-forward, quality-first ethos. This local launch follows successful international rollouts across the United States, Singapore and India, expanding into more areas in 2026.
Crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, under the guidance of third-generation master distiller and head of production at Hacienda de Bañuelos, Willy Bañuelos Ramírez, their blends have earned medals from the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition and WSWA Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition.
“What distinguishes artisanal production is respect for the agave’s natural complexity across terroir, season, ripeness which all influence the final liquid,” shares Ramirez about their tequila’s journey from slow-cooked agave in brick ovens to thoughtful barrel maturation. “They’re tasting three generations of knowledge distilled into bottles that represent tequila as it was meant to be — pure, honest and expressive of highland Jalisco.”
On their website, Loca Loka tequila describes itself as “imagined in India, authentically produced in Mexico,” capturing the vibrant energy and culture of the two nations in a bottle. Even the name reflects this very DNA: Loca is Spanish for crazy, while Loka is Sanskrit for world. Every sip goes down smoothly, waking up the palate with its blend of herbaceous and citrus flavor notes.
While a premium tequila like Loca Loka, whether blanco or reposado, delicious on its own, they take a refreshing turn in creative cocktails, aptly called “locatails,” whipped up by the brand’s very own mixologists. Perfect for a hot summer season like this one.
•Loco Coco Cooler
Ingredients:
3oz Loca Loka Tequila Blanco
1/2 oz Lime Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
3 oz Coconut Water
Lime Wheel For Garnish
Toasted Coconut Flakes For Garnish (Optional)
Instructions:
Prepare a glass with ice.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the tequila, coconut water, lime juice, and simple syrup.
Shake well. Strain into the prepared glass.
Garnish with a lime wheel, and top with toasted coconut flakes (if using)
•Loca Loka Sparkler
Ingredients:
1 oz Loca Loka Tequila Reposado
1/2 oz Cointreau Or Triple Sec
1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
Chilled Champagne Or Sparkling Wine
Ice Cubes
Lime Twist Or Mint Sprig (For Garnish)
Instructions:
Before making the drink, place a champagne flute or coupe glass in the freezer to chill for a few minutes.
In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, cointreau or triple sec, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup. Top with ice.
Shake well until the mixture is thoroughly chilled.
Strain the mixture into the chilled champagne flute or coupe glass.
Garnish with a lime twist or mint sprig.
*(Source: localokalife.com)
Tequila may have always been a crowd favorite, but with its elevated status in the cocktail scene, with premium brands like Loca Loka, it creates an occasion for many great stories and memories, including the very best loca-loca ones, to be made.