Living La Vida Loca with Loca Loka Tequila

Loca Loka Tequila has just landed in the Philippines, and it is perfectly timed! As a spirit, tequila has been gaining momentum in the country’s vibrant cocktail culture, aligned with the brand’s culture-forward, quality-first ethos.

On their website, Loca Loka tequila is described as “imagined in India, authentically produced in Mexico…” capturing the vibrant energy and culture of the two nations in a bottle. Its name reflects this very DNA: Loca is Spanish for crazy, while Loka is Sanskrit for world. Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, third-generation master distiller and head of production at Hacienda de Bañuelos, Willy Bañuelos Ramírez, says "They're tasting three generations of knowledge distilled into bottles that represent tequila as it was meant to be – pure, honest, and expressive of highland Jalisco." These blends have won at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, and WSWA Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition.