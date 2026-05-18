Living La Vida Loca with Loca Loka Tequila

Back in the ‘90s and for most people, tequila was synonymous with either the phrase ‘lick, shoot, and suck,’ or one of the most iconic of all cocktails – the Margarita. Whether served frozen or over ice, it is a must for that perfect beach holiday. In recent years, tequila has found its status elevated among drinkers, with premium blanco and reposado expressions gaining better appreciation sipped neat or over ice. Award-winning premium Mexican tequila brand Loca Loka has found its place as one of the best with its complex flavor notes.
Loca Loka Tequila has just landed in the Philippines, and it is perfectly timed! As a spirit, tequila has been gaining momentum in the country’s vibrant cocktail culture, aligned with the brand’s culture-forward, quality-first ethos.
On their website, Loca Loka tequila is described as “imagined in India, authentically produced in Mexico…” capturing the vibrant energy and culture of the two nations in a bottle. Its name reflects this very DNA: Loca is Spanish for crazy, while Loka is Sanskrit for world. Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, third-generation master distiller and head of production at Hacienda de Bañuelos, Willy Bañuelos Ramírez, says "They're tasting three generations of knowledge distilled into bottles that represent tequila as it was meant to be – pure, honest, and expressive of highland Jalisco." These blends have won at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, and WSWA Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition.
Every sip of Loca Loka Tequila goes down smoothly, waking up the palate with its blend of herbaceous and citrus flavor notes. While delicious on its own, they can be refreshing in creative cocktails whipped up by the brand’s very own mixologists.
Loco Coco Cooler
3oz Loca Loka Tequila Blanco
1/2 oz Lime Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
3 oz Coconut Water
Lime Wheel and toasted coconut flakes for garnish
Instructions:
1. Prepare a glass with ice.
2. In a cocktail shaker, combine the tequila, coconut water, lime juice,
and simple syrup.
3. Shake well and strain into the chilled glass.
4. Garnish with a lime wheel, and top with toasted coconut flakes
Loca Loka Sparkler
1 oz Loca Loka Tequila Reposado
1/2 oz Cointreau Or Triple Sec
1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
Chilled Champagne Or Sparkling Wine
Lime Twist Or Mint Sprig (For Garnish)
Instructions:
1. Place a champagne flute or coupe glass in the freezer to chill for a
few minutes.
2. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, cointreau or triple sec, fresh
lime juice, and simple syrup. Top with ice.
3. Shake well and strain the mixture into the chilled champagne flute or
coupe glass.
5. Garnish with a lime twist or mint sprig.
(Source: localokalife.com)
While tequila will always be a crowd favorite, its elevated status in the cocktail scene, with premium brands like Loca Loka, sets the stage for many great stories and memories, including the very best loca-loca ones, to be made.