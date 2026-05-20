KO artist Llover right on track

Rumors of the fight’s cancellation swirled on Monday but when contacted to confirm the development, Gerry Peñalosa, who manages and promotes Llover, told DAILY TRIBUNE that as far as he is concerned, “the fight is on.”

“I haven’t received official word from the promoter (Kameda Promotions) about a cancellation or a postponement,” he said, reacting to reports that Kameda Promotions is scrapping the 6 June show owing to financial constraints.

In fact, everything is normal over at Llover’s training facility at Spartan Warehouse Gym along the Tagaytay-Mendez Road in Tagaytay City.

“Kenneth is just doing what he should be doing and that is to train because it is going to be a tough fight,” Peñalosa added.

Llover holds a 17-0 win-loss card with 12 knockouts while Angeletti sports a 14-0 mark with eight knockouts.

Since signing up with Kameda Promotions, Llover, 23, has fought five times with the group, thrice in Japan, once in Kyrgyzstan and once in Manila.

Angelleti, 29, has fought exclusively in the US, seeing action in the states of Texas, Florida, Minnesota and California.