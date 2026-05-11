Knicks send Sixers packing

With their seventh straight win in these playoffs the Knicks polished off a 4-0 sweep of the 76ers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Timberwolves knotted their Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2, pulling away late for a 114-109 victory over the Spurs — who played most of the game without Victor Wembanyama.

The French star was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in the jaw early in the second quarter.

The Knicks reached the conference finals for the second straight year and will face either the top-seeded Detroit Pistons or fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers for a place in the NBA championship series.