ICC formalizes Rody’s new defense team 

The appointment came as Duterte replaced his previous counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, who informed the tribunal that the former president had personally released him from his duties and selected Haynes to take over the defense.

Kaufman said his original one-year mandate expired on 31 March 2026, adding that he coordinated the turnover with Haynes to ensure continuity in Duterte’s legal representation.

Haynes is expected to lead Duterte’s defense in future proceedings, including a status conference scheduled on 27 May 2026.

The case, titled Prosecutor v. Rodrigo Roa Duterte, involves allegations of crimes against humanity linked to Duterte’s controversial anti-drug campaign during his presidency.

The ICC Registry’s confirmation formalizes the new composition of Duterte’s legal team as preparations continue for the next phase of proceedings before the international tribunal.