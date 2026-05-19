ICC registry appoints Kate Gibson as Duterte associate counsel

Gibson, who has served as co-councel in cases involving Vice President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jean-Pierre Bemba, former Liberian president Charles Taylor, joins lead counsel Peter Haynes, KC, following the withdrawal of Duterte’s previous legal team.

Her appointment comes ahead of a 27 May status conference, where Trial Chamber III is expected to set key procedural timelines.

But the defense and prosecution remain at odds over the trial schedule. In a 14-page filing, Haynes argued that setting a trial date is premature without reassessing Duterte’s fitness to stand trial, citing a progressive condition affecting memory and cognitive function.

Medical observations from the ICC Detention Centre reportedly document episodes of imbalance and collapse, as well as “significant cognitive lapses,” including an incident where Duterte was unable to state the current date.

Prosecutors are pushing for an expedited timetable, proposing a 30 November trial start and completion of witness and expert disclosures by 30 Sept.

Trial Chamber III, presided over by Judge Joanna Korner, is expected to rule on the defense’s request for independent medical experts during the 27 May hearing.