Gunmen kill officers guarding polio workers

“During the polio campaign in the tribal district of Bajaur District, two police officials assigned to protect vaccination teams were shot dead by motorcycle-riding militants in two separate attacks,” a senior security official based in Peshawar told Agence France-Presse.

The official added that “terrorists gunned down two more policemen” performing routine duties in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.

The attacks come as Pakistan kicked off a week-long polio vaccination campaign in 79 high-risk districts in which more than 19 million children will be administered polio drops.

Polio, a highly infectious virus mainly affecting children under five, can result in lifelong paralysis but is easily prevented by the oral administration of a few drops of a vaccine.

There is a raft of misinformation circulating about the vaccine in rural Pakistan, including that it is a Central Intelligence Agency plot to stop Muslims from having children.