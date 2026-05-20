Emperador hits P13B Q1 revenues on firm whisky, brandy demand

Net profit attributable to equity holders meanwhile increased 4.5 percent as Emperador leaned on tighter cost controls, operational efficiencies and a more favorable premium product mix to defend margins.

Strength of diversified portfolio

“Our first quarter performance demonstrates the resilience of our businesses and the strength of our diversified portfolio,” president and CEO Glenn Manlapaz said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brandy and whisky sales rose 6 percent during the quarter as Emperador continued benefiting from stable domestic demand and broader geographic diversification overseas.

The company’s international operations also helped cushion pressure from slower global consumer spending and continued uncertainty in international trade and energy markets.

Cautious optimism

“Looking ahead, Emperador remains cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2026, supported by strong fundamentals, strategic investments, and continued efforts to enhance operational resilience across its businesses,” the company said.

Emperador owns brands including Emperador Brandy, Fundador and single malt whiskies The Dalmore, Jura, Fettercairn, and Tamnavulin, with products distributed across around 100 countries worldwide.