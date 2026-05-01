NCSC: Universal social pension not yet in Senate

During the “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” program aired over state-run PTV4 on Friday, Gutierrez addressed public confusion over the status of the proposal.

“Maraming nagsasabi na naaprubahan na raw. Pero ito ay nasa House of Representatives. Naaprubahan na ito committee level, so Committee on Senior Citizens. At diyan pag-uusapan pa kung magkano ba at dadalhin pa iyan sa ating Senado upang pag-usapan na naman bago ito ipadala sa ating Pangulo para maging lubos na batas. Kaya wala pa iyan,” Gutierrez said.

The NCSC earlier expressed full and unconditional support for substitute bills filed in the House that seek to expand benefits and strengthen social protection for Filipino senior citizens.

A major feature of the proposed measures is the institutionalization of a Universal Social Pension, which aims to provide all Filipino senior citizens with a monthly pension regardless of income status, subject to final legislative approval.

At the committee level, lawmakers agreed to recommend an initial P1,000 monthly pension for both indigent and non-indigent senior citizens, doubling the earlier proposal of P500.

“Ang tinatawag na universal social pension na ibibigay sa ating mga senior citizens ay lahat covered. Kasi ngayon, ang social pension na ibinibigay ay ibinibigay ng DSWD na para lamang sa mga indigent na senior citizens. Pero kapag nakapasa iyong universal social pension, lahat mabibigyan na,” Gutierrez said.

She added that it remains unclear whether the NCSC would be tasked to distribute the pension once the measure becomes law.

“Iyan ay hindi pa natin alam kung ang mamamahagi ay ang komisyon. Kung ito man ay maibigay sa komisyon, handa naman po nating tanggapin ang ganiyang katungkulan at gagawin po natin ang magagawa upang ma-implement natin nang maayos ang batas na iyan na magbibigay ng benepisyo sa lahat ng ating senior citizens,” she said.

Gutierrez said that once the measure becomes law, only senior citizens registered with the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs may receive the proposed P1,000 monthly pension. She urged unregistered seniors to sign up with their local OSCAs.