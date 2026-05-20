DPWH halts Mindoro bridge ops, orders audit after deadly crane failure

The agency also ordered Legacy Construction to submit updated third-party heavy equipment certificates and maintenance logs for all cranes operating at the site as part of an equipment audit.

A 61-year-old construction worker was killed after a crane collapsed while lifting a concrete girder on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crane’s steel cable struck the worker, who was positioned beneath the boom to guide the lifting operation.

Video footage taken by nearby residents appeared to show the victim without personal protective equipment, which raised concerns over compliance with on-site safety measures.

Authorities are investigating possible violations of occupational safety protocols, while the crane operator has been taken into police custody and may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

The Udalo Bridge is part of the Abra de Ilog–Puerto Galera Circumferential Road project to improve connectivity between Occidental and Oriental Mindoro. The project has previously drawn scrutiny over repeated construction delays and its nearly decade-long unfinished status.

“The contractor may face severe penalties if results of the investigation reveal violations of Occupational Safety and Health Standards,” the DPWH said.