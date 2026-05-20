DOJ explains why government did not arrest Bato in Senate

“We understood that the Senate is a co-equal branch of government,” Martinez said. “Due to the controversy and commotion, and in respect to the Senate as a co-equal branch, we said, ‘Okay, we understand. We can’t enforce it yet.’”

Martinez added that the DOJ also considered the pending petitions filed before the Supreme Court regarding the warrant. “Let’s flesh those out before we actually implement the warrant,” he said.

However, Martinez warned that Dela Rosa could still be arrested if he attempts to leave the country.

“If Senator Bato does attempt to abscond or leave the country, then at that point, as soon as he is caught, we will consider it a mockery of justice and arrest him based on the warrant,” he said.

The DOJ official denied allegations that the government was reversing its earlier position on the ICC, after the administration previously maintained that the court had no jurisdiction over the Philippines. Martinez said the government’s actions were based on the circumstances surrounding the warrant and the Senate’s intervention.

Asked whether the decision amounted to special treatment compared with past cases involving senators, Martinez said the situation involving Dela Rosa was “unique” because of the Senate’s protective custody and the legal challenges pending before the high court.