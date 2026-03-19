DND rejects China ‘farce’ claim, asserts Philippine rights over Bajo de Masinloc

"It is also not surprising that the government of the People’s Republic of China is assailing the Philippines’ transparency strategy. After all, transparency is abhorred by those who twist the truth and manipulate narratives to legitimize their unlawful acts and baseless claims," it added.

The agency said China’s activities in the West Philippine Sea, including what it described as coercive and deceptive actions, are well documented and have drawn global attention.

NMC questions ‘1990 document’

The National Maritime Council (NMC) also rejected China’s use of a supposed 1990 Scarborough Shoal document to support its claims over Bajo de Masinloc.

NMC spokesperson Alexander Lopez said the document came from a “doubtful source” and was being used out of context.

“Ang National Maritime Council ay naninindigan na ang tinatawag na 1990 Scarborough document na isang liham ng ating dating ambassador sa Germany 34 years na ang nakakalipas ay nagbibigay ng maling kahulugan o paliwanag sa ating teritoryo,” Lopez said.

“Ito ay pilit ginagamit ng China upang iligaw ang publiko lokal man o international,” he added.

Lopez said the letter was merely a response to an inquiry from an amateur radio group and had no authority to define territorial claims.

“Itong sulat o liham ng ating dating ambassador – at di pa tukoy kung saan ang pinanggalingan nito, kumbaga doubtful ang source – ay walang kapangyarihan o authority na bawasan o alisin ang sovereignty ng Pilipinas sa Bajo de Masinloc,” Lopez said.

He added that only the President can formally declare positions on sovereignty.

China has cited portions of the letter suggesting that Bajo de Masinloc is not Philippine territory but lies within the country’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, an interpretation Lopez said is selective and misleading.

“Pinipili lamang kasi ng Tsina ang bahagi ng liham na pabor sa kanilang naratibo. Pinapakita na inamin ng Pilipinas noong 1990 na wala tayong soberanya dahil nga daw ang BDM ay di teritoryo ng Pilipinas,” Lopez said.

Philippines asserts long-standing claim

The NMC maintained that the Philippines’ claim over Bajo de Masinloc remains “long-standing, consistent and indivisible,” anchored in international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Lopez said the Philippines has demonstrated effective control over the area through law enforcement operations, marine scientific research and military activities.

He added that authorities are awaiting a report from the Philippine Coast Guard that could serve as the basis for a diplomatic protest against China over alleged harassment and coercive actions in the West Philippine Sea.