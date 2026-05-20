DA proposes P53 SRP for local rice

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Monday, 19 May, that it plans to set the suggested retail price (SRP) for local rice at P53 per kilo, with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. saying the proposal had already been agreed upon by stakeholders in the rice industry.

According to Laurel, the proposed SRP aims to balance the interests of both farmers and consumers by ensuring affordability while protecting farmers’ income.

He clarified, however, that the proposed P53 SRP is not a price ceiling but merely a guide for a fair retail price in the local market.