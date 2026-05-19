P53 local rice guide set by DA

Closely-watched commodity

Rice remains among the country’s most closely watched commodities because of its direct impact on inflation, household spending, and monetary policy decisions.

Analysts noted that any sustained increase in rice prices could further pressure consumer budgets, particularly among low-income households where rice accounts for a large share of daily expenses.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is expected to issue a memorandum formalizing the SRP guidelines in the coming days.

Enforcement to begin next week

Meanwhile, Tiu Laurel said stricter enforcement of the P50-per-kilo cap on imported rice will begin next week after retailers are given time to adjust inventories and pricing.

Government officials said the parallel pricing measures form part of broader efforts to stabilize food markets and temper inflationary pressures without disrupting supply chains or discouraging local production.